VENEZUELA BRIEFING BLOWS UP IN CONGRESS: “WE’RE NOT AT WAR”



Trump’s top officials just gave Congress a classified briefing on the Venezuela operation, and it went about as well as you’d expect.





Republicans left insisting everything’s fine.



House Speaker Mike Johnson was adamant:



“We are not at war. We do not have U.S. armed forces in Venezuela, and we are not occupying that country.





This is not a regime change. This is a demand for change of behavior by a regime.



The interim government is stood up now, and we are hopeful that they will be able to correct their action.”





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the briefing “posed far more questions than it ever answered” and called the plan “vague, based on wishful thinking and unsatisfying.”





The tension centers on what Trump actually said: that the US would govern Venezuela until a proper transition happens.



That sounds a lot like occupation, which Republicans say isn’t happening.





Schumer, along with Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, and Rand Paul, are forcing a vote this week on a war powers resolution requiring congressional approval before further military action.





Even Democrats who praised the “brilliant execution” of capturing Maduro are asking the obvious question: “What happens the day after?”



Nobody seems to have a good answer, yet.



