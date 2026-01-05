VENEZUELA CLAIMS MADURO’S SECURITY TEAM KIl!LLED IN U.S. RAID





Venezuela’s Defense Minister says a large portion of Nicolás Maduro’s security detail was killed during the U.S. raid.





He accuses U.S. forces of killing soldiers and civilians during the operation.



The claims come as Caracas escalates its denunciations of Washington’s actions.





Vladimir Padrino López:



“Much of the deposed Maduro’s security team was killed.





They cold-bloodedly killed much of his security team, soldiers, and innocent civilians.”



Source: CNN