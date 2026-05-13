Venezuela has rejected  comments suggesting the country could become the “51st state” of  United States

Venezuela has sharply rejected comments suggesting the country could become the “51st state” of the United States after remarks attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage in Caracas





Venezuelan leadership responded by declaring the country would defend its “territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence, and history” against any form of foreign pressure or interference





The controversy comes as global attention increasingly focuses on Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, which are considered among the largest in the world and remain strategically important amid continuing instability in global energy markets





Regional analysts warn the rhetoric could further inflame already fragile relations between Washington and Caracas at a time of growing geopolitical competition over energy, sanctions, and influence in Latin America