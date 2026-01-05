VENEZUELA ORDERS ARRESTS OF ANYONE BACKING U.S. ATTACK



Venezuela has ordered police to hunt down and arrest anyone involved in promoting or supporting the U.S. military attack that led to Maduro’s ouster.





The decree was issued under a nationwide state of emergency imposed after the U.S. strikes.

Authorities say the order applies nationwide and has been in force since Saturday.





Venezuelan emergency decree:



“Police are ordered to immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States.”



Source: Reuters