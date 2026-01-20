#DIPLOMATIC BAG – VENEZUELA’S ACTING PRESIDENT CONGRATULATES MUSEVENI ON HIS ELECTORAL VICTORY





Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his recent electoral victory.





Posting on her social media page, Ms. Rodríguez reaffirmed her country’s solidarity with Uganda and its people and extolled President Museveni’s contribution to the Non-Aligned Movement and his

role as a voice of the Global South..





TRANSLATION OF DELCY RODRÍGUEZ POST



From Venezuela, we congratulate President Yoweri Museveni of the sister Republic of Uganda on his re-election.





His exemplary leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement strengthened the voice of the Global South.





We reaffirm our South-South brotherhood and our commitment to a multicentric and multipolar world order of peace, sovereignty, and justice among nations. Long live the Venezuela-Uganda friendship!