VeryDarkMan’s Reported Death Sparks Confusion After King Mitchy Tragedy



Many Nigerians have expressed shock and confusion after the management team of controversial activist VeryDarkMan announced his death shortly after reports emerged about the alleged passing of King Mitchy





The two online personalities had been engaged in a heated public feud over NGO funds reportedly donated by Nigerians. King Mitchy had earlier accused VeryDarkMan of withholding the contributions without putting them to use.





During the height of their dispute, King Mitchy’s management claimed she died after allegedly consuming a harmful substance during a livestream, a development that sparked widespread reactions.





In a surprising twist, VeryDarkMan’s team later shared a post announcing that he had also passed away. The announcement featured an image of a coffin alongside a plaque displaying the years of his life.





The post was captioned:



“Breaking news. VDM is D3@d”.



The back-to-back announcements have generated mixed reactions online, with many social media users questioning the authenticity of the claims and expressing disbelief.





One @AsidanyaMiracle said: “Let them keeep using us to play in this country. They both deserve jail time for causing public nuisance and disturbing the peace of the people and for fake suicide attempt.”





@Mlghtytrader asked: “But how does someone living in Lagos island be taken to Abuja hospital?

Does her royal highness king mitchy also have a private jet?

Why wasn’t she taken to France or London instead?”





@afroArt9 commented: “This is what rubbish dirty clout is

All because of attention

Them gift una car una break the windshield

Now two clout chasers don drink hypo





Children are learning this is what our society has turn into rubbish”



As the situation unfolds, many Nigerians remain uncertain about what is true, with speculation continuing to dominate social media conversations.