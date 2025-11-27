Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila lectures President Hichilema

Veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila lectures Hichilema



He writes:



Mr President, I hear you when you say you are hated. I have faced a mixed reaction in my last 55 years in the media, exactly 55 on December 31. In my early days Marta Paynter, a TV columnist, would sometimes write scathing things about my presentation, and I convinced myself she hated me. One day I did the unthinkable.

I called her and complained bitterly, and asked her why she hated me. Calmly she said, “I could never hate you. You are a public figure, and I have on behalf of the public to constructively criticise you, so that you learn and become a better broadcaster.” From that day I developed a thick skin. Today, after 55 years, I am still criticised by some, and praised by others. They do not have to hate or love me as a person. Because I am doing a public job they only have to judge my output. One thing I have developed over the years is self criticism, and self assessment.





Mr President, allow me to say this with respect and clarity. There are many good things your government has done. The economic recovery, the stabilisation, the commitment to social spending even when the coffers were dry, these are achievements that deserve recognition.

No one has given the country a painless path out of the debilitating debt crisis we were in. And as I have pointed out before, your media team has not packaged and communicated these successes with the sharpness they deserve. There is still time, like former politician Katele says, for your successes to be repackaged and strategically communicated to the public.





In case you have forgotten, 59 percent of the electorate voted for you, the highest after the return to multi party democracy. How can all these now hate you.





But there is one thing I must state openly. The constitution is above all of us. It is not about you as a person, and it cannot be centred on your office. Your office is a creature of the constitution, not the other way round. Citizens have every right to express concern about Bill 7 without it being interpreted as a personal attack. We the people give ourselves the constitution. That is what the preamble says.





You said this is the first time citizens are standing up against a constitutional amendment they do not want, but history does not agree. Bill 10 was rejected. President Chiluba’s third term attempt was rejected. Both processes saw citizens stand up and speak out, peacefully. You were part of those who rejected Bill 10. If citizens could oppose Chiluba, and oppose Lungu, why can they not oppose you. What has changed.





And as for 1996, that amendment was a clear example of how a bad process produces a bad constitution. It introduced the parentage clause that targeted President Kaunda. It introduced the simple majority clause that destabilised the early Mwanawasa years. Citizens were so upset that both clauses were later changed. That is exactly where we would be if Bill 7 passed. We would be needing another amendment even before your signature dried on it.





Then there is the matter of CDF being fronted to justify delimitation. CDF is less than 5 percent of the national budget. The constitution does not say Kanchibiya and Lusaka Central must receive the same amount. That is a decision made by the government of the day. UPND did not need a constitutional amendment to increase CDF, and it does not need one to allocate it according to need.





Lastly, Mr President, you implied that those who oppose Bill 7 want someone else in office. But by the same logic, one could conclude that you also want the amendment now for political reasons. That is dangerous territory.





Dialogue only works when it is done in good faith. Many citizens were disappointed because the process after your meeting with CSOs did not reflect the promise you made when Bill 7 was deferred. No one would have agreed to a Technical Committee that focused only on clauses of Bill 7, or to a rushed process where even procedure lacked consistency. It felt like being promised a hearty meal of chicken, only to uncover the plate and find chicken feet swimming in watery soup.





So here is the question, a variation of the one you asked the nation. If your successes can be repackaged, if your achievements are real, if your mandate came from 59 percent of the electorate, what exactly is in Bill 7 that the government wants so desperately, and wants now.