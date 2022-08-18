JOURNALIST Kennedy Gondwe mourns Edem Djokotoe, describes him as one of the most astute journalism minds

He writes…

VETERAN JOURNALIST, MEDIA TRAINER EDEM DJOKOTOE DIES

On 3rd February 2022, I received the following message from an older brother and friend, Edem Djokotoe:

++++++++++++++++++++++++

Kennedy I hope you are well.

When I finally pass, I want you to be the one to officially break the news to the media because of the place you hold in my life.

Finally, Edem Djokotoe has lost his fight against colorectal cancer. He was Ghanaian-born Zambian resident who was born on June 21st. He was known as a writer, educator and poet.

Edem cut his teeth in journalism school at Evelyn Hone with the likes of Jay Mwamba, the late Gerald Mwale and Asteann Chongo.

His first job was as a United Nations Information Assistant at the UN Information Centre at Revenue House where his job involved establishing an open communication channel with the African National Congress (ANC), South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and other multilateral agencies in Zambia in those heady Cold War years when Zambia was the headquarters of the Non-Aligned summit.

In 1982, he went to the University of Zambia (UNZA) to study for a degree in Applied Linguistics and Literature.

In 1983, in a bid to cover his university fees, he embarked on stringing for the London-based news feature service, Gemini.

Barely a week after graduation from UNZA, Evelyn Hone College which was short of lecturers, offered him a job to teach feature writing, specialized writing and English.

He still continued with his Gemini work – something which inspired his students and gave them a feel for practical journalism. Gemini News syndicated newspaper content to British papers in the Commonwealth.

In the 10 years he spent at Evelyn Hone, some of his students were Ben Kangwa, Timmy Mvula, Joewie Mwiinga, Bright Mwape (MTSRIP) and Luckson Nthani.

After 10 years at Evelyn Hone, he quit to join the Zambia Institute of Mass Communication (ZAMCOM) where his job involved designing and undertaking short practical courses for journalists.

After seven years, he left ZAMCOM to take up a two year appointment as Training Editor at The Post Newspapers Ltd and later left to start his own consultancy firm called Primus Media and had been a media consultant ever since.

In addition to his illustrious journalism career, many that followed his work will remember Edem for his columns – Mind Over Matter and Soul to Soul – in The Post. He was the longest serving columnist in The Post as his works were published for about 19 years.

Soul to Soul discussed serious issues while Mind Over Matter was a light-hearted social commentary that demonstrated Edem’s mastery of the Zambian society bringing out such names as Archibald Franklin Mukundambolo, the flamboyant pastor of The Church of the Living Bread and Wine Plc, Bana Cherry the the Undisputed Queen of Makwebo, Japhet Bokosi (LLB. LLM) the erstwhile of Django Chambers, “Super Doc” Gupta (BSc. Madras, M.D. Calcutta, Ph.D Lahore) and Guften Haachipola, among others.

I am now at the palliative stage of cancer. I am dictating this as it is being typed. Thanks for everything.

++++++++++++++++++++++++

Regrettably, and as per his wish, I am sad to announce that Edem died from Fairview hospital where he was battling colon cancer. He passed on a few minutes to midnight.

Words are not enough to describe how I feel to lose a brother, a friend. I was privileged and blessed to share my life with one of the most astute journalism minds that has graced this country.

The funeral is at House No. 121 Foxdale Residential Estate, Zambezi Road, Roma. Burial arrangements will be advised in due course.

MHSRIEP