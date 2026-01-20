Veterans Defy SWAPO Ultimatum, Remain Camped at Party Headquarters



By Secilia Hamutoko



WINDHOEK, January 19,Protesters who are veterans of the Namibian armed liberation struggle remained camped outside the SWAPO Party headquarters on Sunday, despite a formal directive instructing them to vacate the premises by tomorrow Tuesday at 10h00.





SWAPO Secretary-General Sophia Shaningwa yesterday on Sunday issued a letter of demand ordering the demonstrators to remove their tents and belongings from the party’s national headquarters. However, when (Namibia Daily News) visited the SWAPO head office at around 17h00, there were no visible signs of compliance, as protesters were still occupying the site.





The directive follows a series of meetings involving SWAPO leadership, the demonstrators, and representatives of the United Nations (UN). Discussions focused on long-standing grievances surrounding the repatriation of Namibians who returned from exile in 1989 under UN supervision.





In her letter, Shaningwa stated that all concerns raised by the demonstrators had been “satisfactorily and exhaustively addressed” during these engagements. She further noted that it was mutually agreed that the protesters would vacate the premises by the agreed deadline.





The party indicated that it had already granted an extension at the request of the demonstrators and expressed confidence that they would cooperate and vacate the premises peacefully.- Namibia Daily News