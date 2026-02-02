VICE PRESIDENT NALUMANGO SET TO DEPART FOR THE WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT IN DUBAI





VICE President W.K. Mutale-Nalumango is set to depart for the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





The high-level Summit will be held from February 3-5, 2026, with the theme “Shaping Future Governments.” The global platform will bring together leaders and experts to discuss emerging governance models and new approaches to public administration.





This year’s Summit is expected to attract an unprecedented number of participants, including over 35 Heads of State, 150 Governments and 500 Ministers. Key discussions will centre on international cooperation, technological advancement, sustainability and economic growth, reflecting the world’s shared commitment to building resilient and forward-looking governance systems.





The United Arab Emirates’ authorities anticipate that the 2026 edition will be the largest and most diverse gathering in the Summit’s history, underscoring its growing significance on the global stage.





Dr. Nalumango’s participation demonstrates Zambia’s dedication to engaging with international partners, advancing national development objectives, and taking part in global conversations on good governance.



Astro TV