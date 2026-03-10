VICTOR NYASULU DEFECTS TO CITIZENS FIRST, EYES LUSAKA MAYORAL SEAT

Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency Director General and 2021 United Party for National Development Lusaka mayoral candidate Victor Nyasulu has defected from the Patriotic Front to join the Citizens First Party, where he has announced his intention to once again contest the Lusaka mayoral seat in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking during a press briefing announcing his decision, Mr Nyasulu said his narrow defeat in the 2021 mayoral race has strengthened his resolve to continue pursuing the position. He expressed confidence that his vision of transforming Lusaka into a well-planned and efficiently managed city remains achievable.

Meanwhile, Citizens First Deputy Secretary General Mwansa Kasese announced the opening of the application window for members wishing to contest various positions under the party’s ticket. She added that the party has reserved 30 percent of its candidature for women to promote their participation in politics and national affairs.

Citizens First Media Director Innocent Lupiya said the call for applications is intended to provide a platform for aspiring leaders and demonstrates the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming general elections.