🚨 Victor Osimhen cost Nigeria the AFCON title – Sunday Oliseh



👤 Sunday Oliseh 🎤: “Let’s look at the toxicity that might have caused us (Nigeria) the AFCON title.





“We are confusing talent with license. Victor Osimhen is world class but talent is not license to destroy team chemistry.





“Look at the evidence. Since that public outburst against Ademola Lookman, one of our brightest lights, Lookman became a shadow of himself and we lost the bite.





“When you publicly diminish your teammates, you break their spirit. You destroy the very confidence a team needs to survive a semifinal. Against a team as tactically sharp as Morocco, we needed our best players at a hundred percent.





“Statistically, Ademola Lookman was the most dangerous player in the tournament, until that public verbal abuse broke his focus. You can’t expect a playmaker to perform a miracle on the pitch when he has been demoralised by his own teammate.





“The conflict did its damage. We didn’t just lose a game, we lost the psychological edge needed to win.



“What is worse, and frankly, what is most dangerous for our football is the fan culture that now tolerates this.





“Scoring goals for Nigeria doesn’t give you a license to disrespect certified legends like Finidi George or Victor Ikpeba. It doesn’t give you the right to disrespect your coaches or teammates.





“If we don’t fix the discipline and the administration, there won’t be a Super Eagles left to support.”