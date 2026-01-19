Victor Osimhen expresses his disappointment after being betrayed by someone he helped.





“I have a childhood friend I grew up with. We shared everything together back then. One day, he reached out to me asking for help. I didn’t hesitate.





He told me he wanted to start a business but didn’t have the money. I asked how much he needed, and I gave him €5,000. To me, that money was enough to help him build a better business in Nigeria.

But do you know what he later told me? He said, ‘Victor, I heard from the news that you earn €1 million per month. I expected more than this.





That really broke me.



I did everything I could to recover the money, but there was no way. Growing up, nobody ever told me, ‘Victor Osimhen, take 50 naira and buy water.’ I struggled on my own.



Yet today, I gave someone close to me about ₦7 million, and he completely ignored the effort and sacrifice—just because he heard on the news that I earn €1 million per month.”