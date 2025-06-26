VIDEO: AN UNIDENTIFIED MAN DISRUPTS TONSE ALLIANCE PRESS BRIEFING IN JOHANNESBURG

AN UNIDENTIFIED MAN DISRUPTS TONSE ALLIANCE PRESS BRIEFING IN JOHANNESBURG

By Michael Kaluba

A highly anticipated press briefing by the Tonse Alliance in Johannesburg, South Africa, was this morning abruptly cut short after an unidentified man disrupted the live stream.

The briefing, meant to address the funeral arrangements of Zambia’s late President Edgar Lungu, was cut short barely two minutes after it began.

The press conference, led by Patriots for Economic Progress President Sean Tembo and Zambia Must Prosper Leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya, was live-streamed on Sean Tembo’s Facebook page before being taken offline.

However, key members of the Tonse Alliance, including the Patriotic Front and Dr. Danny Pule, were absent from the event.

The interruption has sparked speculation and controversy, with some suggesting that the Zambia Must Prosper leader may be positioning himself to take over the PF, allegedly with the blessing of late President Lungu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tembo himself has previously faced internal challenges, including calls for his removal as Tonse Alliance Spokesperson after his recent announcement to sanction senior PF members for collaborating with the Socialist Party was overturned by Mr. Lungu.

PHOENIX NEWS