LAMBA CHIEFS STERNLY WARN BOWMAN LUSAMBO

Chieftainess Lesa of Mpongwe District has refuted claims that the Lamba traditional leadership are unhappy with ongoing corruption investigations on former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, her Royal highness sent a stern warning to Mr. Lusambo of being excommunicated from the chiefdom, should he continue to involve the traditional leadership in his battles.



Meanwhile, Chieftainess Lesa has advised Mr. Lusambo to tone down and respect President Hakainde Hichilema.