VIDEO: Chile  One’s Benz Kisses a Rosa Bus – “Mwalikwata Motoka?” the Artiste Claps

ChileOne’s Benz Kisses a Rosa Bus – “Mwalikwata Motoka?” the Artiste Claps Back at Angry Passengers





“Mwalikwata motoka?” – those were the words that lit up the Mosi-O-Tunya Road like a stage spotlight on Friday night, when Remember Me hitmaker ChileOne Mr. Zambia, real name Obed Chileshe, found himself in a heated road-side drama after his unregistered Benz had a not-so-romantic encounter with a Mitsubishi Rosa bus.





According to eyewitnesses, the scene looked straight out of a comedy sketch. Passengers poured out of the Rosa bus like it was a political rally, pointing fingers and hurling unprintable words at the artiste, who wasn’t about to let fame bow down quietly.





“Ba ChileOne, mwabomfya fame pa road!” shouted one passenger.



But the artiste, clearly not in the mood for choir practice, fired back with a cool swagger, “Mwalikwata motoka?” instantly silencing the crowd for a second before the argument reignited with fresh energy.





Police Assistant Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident, saying it happened along Mosi-O-Tunya Road at the junction leading to Arthur Wina School. He explained that the Mercedes Benz, driven by ChileOne, had front-end damage, while the Rosa bus, driven by Mainza Macovious, 38, sustained damage to its right side.





Chilabi said preliminary investigations show that the bus driver failed to give way to the Benz, which had the right of way. “Fortunately, no one was injured, just bruised egos and dented bumpers,” Chilabi added.





Witnesses report that even as tempers flared, some couldn’t resist pulling out phones for selfies with the shaken artiste, while others jokingly asked, “ChileOne, can you sing Remember Me before traffic clears?”





By the time police arrived, the drama had cooled but not before the singer’s witty comeback became the talk of social media.



As one fan posted later that night:



ChileOne’s Benz didn’t just crash — it dropped bars!



©️ KUMWESU | October 6, 2025