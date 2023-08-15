DEC CONFIRMS AIRPORT GOLD SCANDAL

PRESS RELEASE

Lusaka, Tuesday 15th August 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) received information that a chartered aircraft carrying dangerous goods had landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on 13th August 2023 at 19:00 hours.

Acting on this information the DEC together with officers from various Law Enforcement Agencies conducted an operation on Monday, 14th August 2023 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.



The operation resulted in a seizure of the following items:

1. USD 5, 697,700

2. Five (05) pistols

3. Seven (07) magazines

4. 126 rounds ammunition

5. 602 pieces of suspected Gold weighing 127.2 kg

6. Equipment used for measuring Gold

The Commission has since seized the Global Express T7-WW on which the above items were found and another aircraft belonging to a local airline whose make is King Air B190.

The ten (10) suspects including a Zambian, have been detained awaiting further investigations.

Mr. Nason Banda

Director General

Drug Enforcement Commission