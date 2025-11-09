VIDEO: “Donald Trump, if the U.S. military invades Nigeria, our mosquitoes will give your soldiers malaria and fever”- Nigerian security expert

An unnamed “Ex security expert” in Nigeria has given a defiant response to a threat of military action against Nigeria issued by US President Donald Trump.

In a new video, the man claimed that geno.cide of Christians wasn’t taking place in the North and that if the US invaded Nigeria, Malaria will k!ll the US soldiers..

His comment comes after US President Donald Trump, in a public statement, threatened possible military action against Nigeria, stating he would “go in… ‘guns-a-blazing'” if the government failed to stop alleged v!olence against Christian communities.

He also threatened to cut off all aid to the country. This followed the U.S. State Department’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for religious freedom violations.