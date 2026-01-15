VIDEO: Donald Trump shouts “F**k you” and shows the middle finger to Ford Plant Worker who shouted insults at him

A visit by US President Donald Trump to a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan turned tense after he was filmed making an obscene gesture at a factory worker.

The incident happened during a tour of the Ford River Rouge Complex in Dearborn, where Trump was promoting his administration’s manufacturing agenda.

Video of the moment has been shared widely on social media. It shows the president walking along an elevated catwalk inside the plant.

As he passed over the assembly floor, a worker shouted, “Pedophile protector!”

The remark appeared to reference controversy surrounding the administration’s handling of classified files linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump stopped walking and turned toward the worker. He pointed in the man’s direction and appeared to mouth the words “f**k you” twice.

As he turned to leave, he raised his middle finger toward the heckler. Security officials quickly stepped in as Trump continued the tour.

The worker was later identified by The Washington Post as TJ Sabula, a member of UAW Local 600.

Sabula told reporters he has been suspended by Ford. “I have absolutely no regrets,” he said, adding that he made sure the president could hear him “very clearly.”

The White House defended has also Trump’s reaction. In a statement, Communications Director Steven Cheung described the worker as a “lunatic.”

Cheng added that Sabula was “wildly screaming expletives.” He also said the president’s response was “appropriate and unambiguous.”

Ford Motor Company distanced itself from the confrontation. A spokesperson said the company does not tolerate inappropriate language inside its facilities.

Ford added that the rest of the visit was a success and highlighted the production of the F-150 pickup truck.