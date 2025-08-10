VIDEO: Esther Lungu Was Waiting At Airport To Deport Me, Says Mnangagwa’s Top Ambassador Uebert Angel

The following is a compilation of statements after President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambassador Uebert Angel held a major rally in Zambia for the first time yesterday, while saying he was once deported from the country by the former president’s wife.

“Maybe you might think, Oh, maybe this is from this political party… I also want to thank the president HH for allowing me to come here,” he said.

He continued: “Listen, listen. I was prevented from coming into this country for years. We could have done Kitwe way back. …There are people you put in power in positions that can just have a grudge. that people will begin to hate the man instead of knowing that there is a system. And because of that, I just want to thank President HH for allowing us to be here, for cancelling the ban…”

Yesterday was the first time Mnangagwa’s ambassador has held an exclusive rally in the country for the first time in history, and he announces in a previous sermon saying,

“They tried to kill me. I went to Zambia in the days of Lungu, and I found him and his wife waiting at the airport. His wife was waiting there, trying to kick me back. They said, we don’t want you…” video below-