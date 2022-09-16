VIDEO: Father Frank Bwalya Accuses UPND Of Having Cimuzimo Chakaso (Spirit Of Stinginess)

FRANK BWALYA ACCUSES UPND OF HAVING CIMUZIMO CHAKASO (SPIRIT OF STINGINESS)



Socialist Party member of Executive Frank Bwalya has told a campaign rally in Luangwa that the ruling party UPND has a spirit of stinginess and losing.



Bwalya a former Catholic Church Priest said the UPND took long, six times losing election because of the spirit. He said the party has also gone into government with the spirit of stinginess.



At a campaign rally, Bwalya told the gathering that there is need to deliver Socialist Party candidate who is former UPND member to be delivered from the spirit.



There is a growing campaign against the UPND by its opponent of stinginess. The party’s former Alliance Partner Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) started the narrative.