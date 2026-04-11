VIDEO: Fuel price is biting hard but thank God that you are better off than other African countries – President Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Tinubu today April 10 appealed to Nigerians to always thank God despite the effect of the increase in petrol pump price.

While speaking in Bayelsa, Tinubu said he knows Nigerians are going through tough times due to the spike of price of petrol but they should also thank God they are not citizens of African countries like Kenya who he says have it worse.

In his words

‘’It is very important that we are honest with our people. Yes, I hear you from various angles of the economy. The fuel price is biting hard, but look around, let us thank God together, that you are better off. Listen at them in Kenya and other African countries and what they are going through. We will not look back. We will continue to fine way to ameliorate the sufferings of the vulnerable.”