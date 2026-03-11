PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUncategorizedUPND VIDEO: Given Lubinda Led PF has launched a New Alliance Named “PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE” March 11, 2026 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp BREAKING NEWS: The Given Lubinda Led Patriotic Front PF has launched a New Alliance Named,”PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE.Acting Alliance President Given Lubinda has announced the Official exit from Tonse Alliance.
It’s difficult to be in opposition. too many splinter groups. Next time it will be Chabinga alliance. They don’t know whether they are going east or west or south. One party with four groupings. Tonse, UKA, PAMODZI, Chabinga and Ng’ona etc.