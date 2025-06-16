PoliticsEconomic Front PartyObituaryPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUncategorizedUPND VIDEO: I don’t believe that ECL would have said “if I died today, I don’t want HH near my body”- Winter Kabimba June 16, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp MAKEBI LIED FOR POLITICAL REASONS I don’t believe that ECL would have said “if I died today, I don’t want HH near my body”, that’s a total misrepresentation of his character. Someone is politicking – Winter Kabimba.Credit: ZNBC
I also totally do not believe ECL said HH should be no where his body. That was not ECL’s make and character. I may not have liked his leadership, but I saw in him a person good enough for such petty talk. Having said that kudos to the Zambian people for the unity displayed. We will always differ in many ways, but the beauty of it all is, we always rise above petty things. One Zambia one nation.