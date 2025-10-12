VIDEO: “I incite you to take over power by force, go to the cells…”- Nakachinda tells PF Faction leaders

PF RISES WITH UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT, NAKACHINDA URGES UNITY AHEAD OF 2026





By Sam Zulu



In a stirring address to party structures in Kafue District, Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda called on members to hold fast to the party’s core ideology and resist external pressures as the PF emerges with what he described as an “unstoppable reincarnated spirit.”





Speaking with conviction, Nakachinda rallied the party faithful to remain steadfast in their commitment to PF’s vision, warning against attempts by the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to undermine the opposition’s cohesion.





“All party structures across the country must not allow themselves to be cannibalized by the UPND,” Nakachinda declared. “Hold firm to the PF’s principles and stay focused on our collective goal—success in 2026.”





His remarks underscored the party’s determination to reclaim political dominance in the upcoming general elections, emphasizing resilience and unity as cornerstones of their strategy.





Nakachinda also issued a pointed warning to PF presidential aspirants, urging them to set aside personal ambitions and divisive tendencies. “Manage your ego and leadership desperation,” he cautioned, stressing that internal unity is critical to the party’s resurgence.





His call for discipline and collective purpose signals a strategic effort to consolidate the PF’s ranks and present a united front ahead of the fiercely contested 2026 polls.





The event, held in Kafue, was attended by key PF figures, including National Mobilization Chairman Greyford Monde and National Security Chairman Steven Chungu, reinforcing the party’s organizational strength and commitment to grassroots mobilization.





As the PF galvanizes its base, Nakachinda’s message of ideological fidelity and unified resolve sets the tone for a reinvigorated campaign to reclaim power.





With the political landscape heating up, the PF’s renewed vigor and Nakachinda’s clarion call for unity position the party as a formidable contender, determined to harness its “reincarnated spirit” to shape Zambia’s future.