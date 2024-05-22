Video: Klopp shows off his dance moves at Liverpool farewell party

Jurgen Klopp took to the dancefloor during a memorable farewell celebration for the Liverpool boss, featuring a special performance by former star John Barnes.

In an emotional Sunday afternoon at Anfield, Klopp bid adieu to the Reds following their 2-0 victory over Wolves, marking the conclusion of the 2023/24 season and his nine-year tenure with the club.

During the post-match festivities, Klopp was in high spirits as he danced alongside his coaching staff and players. He even showcased his moves to a rap performance by former England and Liverpool icon John Barnes.

Just one day after the departure of the former Borussia Dortmund coach, Liverpool has officially introduced Arne Slot as his successor.

Slot, who previously coached Feyenoord, will take over as head coach of the Premier League club on June 1.

At 56 years old,

Slot has been a subject of interest for several clubs since announcing his departure from Feyenoord in January.

However, despite speculation, Klopp has consistently stated that he will not be joining another club, at least for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, as he seeks a well-deserved break from football.