Former Minister of Home Affairs and senior member of the Patriotic Front Hon. Lameck Mangani expresses shock at the State sponsoring a faction in the Patriotic Front.
He says this an attack against Democracy by the UPND Government.

3 COMMENTS

  1. I think it’s unfair to blame UPND on what is happening in pf. In 2015 pf had two factions – the EL faction and the Guy Scott faction, and yet pf was the party in government. Would we say even then it was UPND which caused the confusion?

  2. Lameck mangani is broke and homeless and surviving from handouts of ECL.its so shocking how a man who was a senior minister in the MMD government can reduce himself to being a PF cadre.in his advanced age he is supposed to be an elder statesman of the nation than lose principles over free nshima

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here