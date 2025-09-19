VIDEO: LUNGU’S BODY TO TOUR ALL PROVINCES AS BANDA DECLARES “NEW INDEPENDENCE DAY” NEXT YEAR- Emmanuel jay Jay Banda

BREAKING NEWS



LUNGU’S BODY TO TOUR ALL PROVINCES AS BANDA DECLARES “NEW INDEPENDENCE DAY” NEXT YEAR



By Kelvin Hantobolo

The late President Edgar Lungu’s body will be taken across all provinces for public viewing next year after UPND leaves office, giving all Zambians nationwide a chance to pay their final respects, a move which was earlier rejected by government according to former Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda when he addressed the nation through a live broadcast.





Meanwhile, former Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Banda has also vowed that Zambia will celebrate a “new independence” next year 2026 after flushing out the UPND-led government.



Zambian Post 19 September 2025