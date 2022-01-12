Lusambo taken back to ACC for further questioning

Officers from Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) have driven Lusambo back to ACC offices for further questioning.

Lusambo was yesterday detained at Ridgeway Police Station where he spent a night after a warn and caution statement was recorded from him.



The warn and caution statement is related to an offence of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.



As he was being driven away Lusambo said “We will pass through the filling station to see the price of fuel and talk about IMF again.”