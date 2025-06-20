Video of 86-year-old Ugandan lawmaker asking to be re-elected sparks concern

Uganda’s 86-year-old Lawmaker, Moses Ali was filmed asking constituents to give him their votes for another term.

Moses Ali is a Lieutenant General, Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister.

He has been in government for 54 years and is vying for the Adjumani West parliamentary seat come 2026.

A video shows him campaigning to his constituents while an interpreter stood beside him, repeating his words in a different language.

However, what viewers noticed was the uncontrollable movements made by his limbs.

Many questioned if he’s healthy enough to be a lawmaker and asked him to focus on his health instead of seeking votes.