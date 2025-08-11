Video of armed robbers attacking a container vessel in the middle of the sea is wild

Pirates are individuals who engage in robbery and violence at sea, targeting ships and their cargo for personal gain. They are essentially criminals who operate outside the law, attacking and stealing from other vessels.

The operations of pirates are discreet to the extent that some believe they are a myth or extinct but it is not so.

In a video which has since gone viral, a group of pirates recently launched an attack on an unknown container ship on the Red Sea but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The attack on the container ship was made by Houthi Kamikaze. Luckily for the ship crew, the skilled armed men onboard were able to shoot and detonate the explosive-laden uncrewed surface vessel (USV) before it made impact with the ship.

According to The War Zone, the attack occurred approximately 64 nautical miles northwest of Al Mukha, Yemen. The container ship is believed to be the Liberian-flagged Pumba.

The incident is reportedly part of the Houthis’ assault on the Pumba, which began around 7 a.m. local time. An aerial drone exploded 5–10 meters off the ship’s starboard side but only caused a minor damage to deck containers.

Ninety minutes later, two crewed and one uncrewed vessels approached, with the USV being the one destroyed in the video.

As the Houthis’ USV, a speedboat packed with explosives approached from the starboard quarter, the guards fired approximately 24 rounds from Steyr rifles in 14 seconds, detonating the drone about 30 meters (99 feet) from the vessel’s port side, causing no damage.

A Houthi missile also exploded five meters off the starboard side, and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were sighted nearby.

Three hours later, another missile hit the water 100 meters from the ship, leaving a six-meter hole above the waterline in the stern. A coalition warship assisted, and the Pumba safely reached its next port.

The Houthi group has been terrorizing and destroying ships in the Red Sea. According to reports, the Iran-backed group has targeted over 100 merchant vessels since November 2023, sinking two, seizing one, and killing four sailors.