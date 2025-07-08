Video of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima opening the door for a foreign Delegate sparks online debate

A video of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima courteously opening a car door for a foreign delegate during a diplomatic visit has ignited widespread conversation online.

The footage, captured during a recent event in Abuja, shows Shettima assisting his Brazilian counterpart, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, prompting varied reactions across social media.

The incident occurred during Alckmin’s visit to Nigeria, though specific details about the event remain limited.

The video, which surfaced around midday, has quickly gone viral, fueling discussions about Nigeria’s diplomatic image and Shettima’s leadership style.

While some Nigerians have praised Shettima’s act as a display of humility and diplomatic courtesy, while others question its appropriateness for a high-ranking official.

Posts found on social media reflect the similar sentiment, with users expressing surprise and sparking debates about protocol and respect in international relations.