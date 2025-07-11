Video of the strange moment protester brandished a gun on ICE agents during raid on Marijuana farm in California

There’s tension in California now as video emerged of an anti-ICE protester allegedly pulling a firearm on federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The incident happened during a confrontation in California, specifically at a cannabis farm.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions during an immigration enforcement operation, described as a “chaotic scene.”

According to sources, the protester brandished a gun, escalating an already volatile standoff, but was quickly disarmed and detained by ICE agents.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect’s identity has not been released, with an investigation ongoing to determine the circumstances leading to the escalation.

The incident has fueled debates over immigration enforcement tactics and protest responses, with some sources alleging political motivations behind the unrest.