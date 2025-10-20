VIDEO: People who use their mouth to speak ungodly things but refuse to satisfy their spouses with their head- Prophetess Criticize Preachers who Speak Against Head

People who use their mouth to speak ungodly things but refuse to satisfy their spouses with their head because of what their pastor said have been chastised by a Nigerian Prophetess.

The world had evolved in all aspects of life, and the includes activities in the other room.

Unlike when the two get into action as soon as they enter the room, now there are new forms of games that are called foreplay before the real deal.

Some choose to do karaoke to get into the mood, couples sometimes do role-play, like the woman dressing like a nurse and the man dressing like a soldier, because people claim that turns them on.

Another fast-rising game is done with the head. It seems like a despicable game by certain pastors, and a Nigerian Prophetess has criticized them for calling what satisfies some women a sin.

It looks like most women have been complaining to her that their husbands do not want to use their heads because their preachers told them it is sinful to use their tongues to such acts.

She quoted the Bible and said, “Let no corrupt word come out of your mouth.” With this, she means the congregation should not use their mouth to insult, defile, and lie.

The Prophetess went ahead to say that there are people seated in the Church who use their mouths to say undespicable words against others, even though the Bible speaks against that, but their hypocritical nature appears when it’s time to satisfy their wives.

As the criticisms continued, she said some pastors preach cultural values in the Church instead of the Word of God.

"Any pastor that said you shouldn't give your wife eddd is an hypocrite. The Bible says c0rřupt words must not come out from our mouth, it didn't say you shouldn't give your wife eddd"



— Prophetess says. pic.twitter.com/hyUaAieQVd — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) October 17, 2025

Her sermon has shaken the internet as people who saw her video said she should come clean and say she enjoys but shouldn’t show her disinterest in what churches are preaching