VIDEO: Rick Ross Blasts 50 Cent For Insinuating He’s Gay

Rick Ross has blasted 50 Cent after his longtime rival insinuated that he was gay.

In a since deleted Instagram post, 50 referenced a viral clip of Rozay with his arms around an unknown person on a yacht.

Fif wrote: “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI.”

Ross quickly hit back at 50, saying on Instagram Live that the person in the video was a “Black, beautiful woman.”

Rick Ross with a message for 50 Cent 👀 pic.twitter.com/rXUv7U31QB — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 23, 2025

The Maybach Music Group head then said: “You’re so infatuated with my lifestyle. You see me out on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman, and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. I mean, what are you insinuating here?”

Rozay then taunted 50 over his alleged links to Diddy’s freak offs as some have claimed that one of the anonymous people that testified against the music mogul is his baby mama,

Ross said: “We know you just had your heart shattered when you found out what we found out, we all found out together. We know that’s the mother of your youngest son. You gotta give a beautiful Black woman the opportunity, Curtis. We know you may have been hurt. You a hurt hoe. but get over it, man. Enjoy your glass of fine bubbles, and move on in life. Be happy.”

Ross recently took one of his most vicious shots at 50, referencing his deceased mother.

In a video rant, the “B.M.F.” rapper said: “I know you wanna make your momma one of them walking stars they put down there. Fuck how your momma live, n-gga. Make her her own walking star.”

Ross’ tirade did not end there as he also threatened to buy Fif’s master recordings.

“50, who owns your masters? I’ll buy your masters,” he sneered. “You better shut up. I will buy your masters.”

He went on to mock 50’s attempts to build a movie studio in Shreveport: “But look, 50. Boy, I see you struggling making that G-Unit Film Studio out there in Louisiana where the cheapest land at. You thought you was gon’ be able to do it and get them loans.”