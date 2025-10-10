VIDEO: “You should be saying thank you, the Economy is Far Better than it was in 2021”- -President Hichilema

“You should be saying thank you”-President Hichilema, “the Economy is Far Better than it was in 2021”





President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed shock that his critics are saying the state of nation is far worse than he found it in 2021.





He claimed that the economy was far better than he found it, was posting a higher rate of economic growth since 2021.





“Zambia is NOT a failed state, you were running the country, you sunk us into debate,you failed to restructure the debt, you had no credibility,the economy was declining at -2.8%, your friends come and clean up the mess you created, instead of saying thank you, you say Zambia is a failed State. Are you talking to kids?”