VIDEO:Heartbreaking final message recorded by Grey’s Anatomy actor, Eric Dane to daughters

American actor Eric Dane left behind a deeply emotional final message for his daughters, Billie and Georgia, before his death at the age of 53.

Dane d!ed aged 53 on February 19, following a brief battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

He was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in April 2025 and was very open and honest about the illness, making it his mission to raise awareness about ALS, which affects as many as 350,000 people worldwide.

The actor, best known for his roles in Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, recorded an hour-long conversation described as his “last words,” offering heartfelt advice and encouragement to his children.

In one part of the interview, the Grey’s Anatomy favorite gave a heartbreaking message to his teenage daughters, urging them to pursue their passions and embrace life fully.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” Dane begins his message. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we. Remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me, and mom in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico.”

He continues: “I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.

“I want to tell you four things I’ve learned from this disease, and I hope you won’t just listen to me, I hope you’ll hear me.

“First, live now. Right now, in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I would wander off mentally, lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing in worry and self-pity, shame and doubt.

“I replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve done that.’ No more.”

He also urged Georgia and Billie to ‘fall in love’. Dane explains: “Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you wanna get up in the morning.”

Thirdly, he urges the girls to chose their friends wisely.

“Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them,” the Euphoria star shares. “The best of them will give back to you. No judgement. No conditions. No questions asked.”

Lastly, Dane told his daughters to fight with all they had and never give up.