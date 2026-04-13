Viktor Orbán’s defeat is very bad news for Vladimir Putin

There has been no official reaction yet from Moscow to this election, but it’s clearly bad news for Vladimir Putin – very bad news.

To use the same kind of language that Donald Trump uses about cards: Who’s got the cards? Who hasn’t got the cards?

For years, Viktor Orbán has been a super-strong card in Putin’s hand, a kind of trump card. A pro-Moscow, pro-Russia, pro-Putin leader of an EU country, of a Nato member state, who opposed further sanctions against Russia.

He opposed further assistance for Ukraine and the idea of it becoming a member of the EU.

This is why Orban was so useful to the Kremlin: it saw him as a destabilising force within the EU.

Now he’s gone. We could see attempts by the Kremlin to reach out to the new administration in Budapest, and Russian authorities probably think they have a few cards still to play regarding Hungary.

Under Orbán, Hungary became very dependent on Russian energy. That situation isn’t going to change overnight and neither will attempts by the Kremlin to destabilise the situation inside the EU.

Over the last few months, Russian commentators have been predicting that if the economic situation in Europe gets worse, the energy situation becomes more complicated, destabilisation could be unavoidable.