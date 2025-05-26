Viola Davis condemns ‘white genocide’ narrative, voices solidarity with South Africans





Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has spoken out against the unfounded “white genocide” narrative, throwing her support behind the people of South Africa and calling for a truthful reckoning with the country’s racial history





In a powerful Instagram post, Davis denounced the narrative as misleading and harmful. Sharing a clip from CNN’s Abby Phillip, who challenged the theory by noting that the majority of farm attack victims in South Africa are Black, Davis urged her followers to look beyond fear-driven propaganda.



“Spent a lot of time in Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek, Paarl, and Durban. There is no argument. There is no justification. I’ve seen the ravages of apartheid. I’ve seen the townships — ALL Black. Full stop,” Davis wrote.





The acclaimed actress concluded her message with a note of solidarity: “I stand with my brothers and sisters in South Africa. NGIYAKUTHANDA!”





Her comments come amid a renewed international spotlight on the country’s racial dynamics, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks echoing the “white genocide” claim and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s high stakes meeting with Trump.