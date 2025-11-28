“VIOLENCE WILL NOT BUILD ZAMBIA” — NJOBVU ROARS AT POLITICAL CADRES



Democratic Union (DU) Party President Ackim Antony Njobvu has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attack on a police officer at a Copperbelt toll gate, calling the incident a painful reminder of the entrenched culture of cadrelism that continues to undermine Zambia’s development agenda.





Featuring on The People’s Concern programme on Revelation TV, Mr. Njobvu said the country must urgently detach governance from violent political behavior if it is to progress. He stressed that sustainable development demands leadership built on ideas, responsibility, and innovation not intimidation.





“As a party, we will never allow any form of violence,” he said. “We are young leaders in DU, and we want to change the atmosphere of politics in this country. People should compete on ideas, not fists. Zambia cannot develop under the weight of cadrelism.”





Mr. Njobvu warned that violence erodes public trust and slows economic growth, noting that no nation has ever transformed through political thuggery. He added that Zambia’s future depends on elevating thinkers, innovators, and reform-oriented citizens into leadership positions.





“You cannot transform this country through cadrelism,” he said. “If we continue putting cadres in leadership roles, we remain stuck in the same place. Great minds build nations, not violent groups. That is why, as DU, we condemn the attack on the police officer, the violence in Chiwempala targeting President Hichilema, the attacks on the PF Secretariat, and the assault on Honourable Given Lubinda. Violence is violence no matter who it targets.”





Turning to the heightened national tension surrounding Bill 7, Mr. Njobvu urged President Hakainde Hichilema to withdraw the proposed constitutional amendment, arguing that it has divided the country at a critical time when unity and economic focus are needed.





“The President has misread the frustrations of Zambians,” he said. “People do not hate him they are simply frustrated by the cost of living, unemployment, and lack of tangible development. The best thing is to drop Bill 7 and rebuild trust. As we head into next year’s general elections, the nation needs healing, not polarizing statements.”





Mr. Njobvu also emphasized the irreplaceable role of the Church in safeguarding national values, social justice, and the voice of the vulnerable. He cautioned government against drawing the Church into partisan political battles.





“The Church stands with the weak and with justice,” he said. “Their position against Bill 7 reflects the concerns of citizens across the country. Government must understand that the Catholic Church spans every province, every district its leaders hear the true stories of communities. You cannot separate the Church from national affairs. They speak for the people.”





The DU leader’s comments add to mounting public pressure around governance reforms, state Church relations, and rising political tension, as the country edges closer to the 2026 general elections. His call for a return to idea-driven politics aligns with growing demands for leadership that prioritizes economic stability, social protection, and national cohesion over partisan confrontation.



©️ KUMWESU | November 28, 2025