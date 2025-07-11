VIP Tickets to See Barack Obama in London Cost Twice as Much as Beyoncé’s Show

Former President Barack Obama is charging more than twice the price of Beyoncé’s top VIP tickets for his upcoming London show, with the priciest package hitting more than $2,400 USD. Fans are eager to see him speak, willing to pay big for exclusive perks.

According to The Standard, Barack Obama will perform An Evening With President Barack Obama at London’s O2 Arena on September 24, followed by a show in Dublin on September 26. The event promises a close-up experience with the former president.

The most expensive VIP ticket includes a photo with Obama (security permitting), early entry, VIP check-in, premium front seats, a signed copy of his memoir A Promised Land, and access to a private post-show club with drinks and live music. Tickets are sold in pairs, so solo fans can’t buy this package alone or join strangers for the photo.

In comparison, Beyoncé’s top VIP tickets for her recent London tour were about £860. Those included good seats, early entry, exclusive merchandise, and private lounge access. Beyoncé and Obama share a past—she sang the National Anthem at his 2013 inauguration.

There’s also a VIP dining package for about $1,200 USD that offers a four-course meal at the upscale steakhouse Gaucho. This comes with champagne, seats within the first ten rows, a copy of Obama’s book, and post-show club access.

Other VIP options start at about $800 USD, with regular tickets expected to be cheaper but likely to sell out fast when they go on sale July 10. Organizers said 100 tickets in each city will be reserved for charities.

While Obama’s shows are expected to be popular, Beyoncé quietly gave away free tickets through food banks after some London shows didn’t sell out.