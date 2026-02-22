VIRAL “ADRENOCHROME” CLAIMS RESURFACE ONLINE, BUT EXPERTS SAY NO SCIENTIFIC PROOF



By priscs chisenga



A fresh wave of social media posts has revived long-standing claims that certain celebrities maintain youthful appearances through a substance known as “adrenochrome,” a compound derived from adrenaline. The posts suggest links to elite networks, missing children, and decades-old mysteries but medical experts and investigators say there is no scientific evidence supporting such allegations.





Adrenochrome is a chemical compound formed when adrenaline oxidizes. It has been studied in laboratories since the 1950s, primarily in psychiatric research. However, scientists maintain that it has never been proven to reverse aging or act as a youth-preserving drug.



The modern myth surrounding the substance largely traces back to the 1971 novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by American journalist Hunter S. Thompson. In the book, adrenochrome is depicted as a powerful psychedelic substance harvested in extreme circumstances. Literary scholars widely regard the portrayal as fictional and exaggerated in line with Thompson’s “gonzo” style of writing.





Thompson’s death in 2005, officially ruled a suicide, has also been referenced in renewed online speculation. However, there is no verified evidence linking his final years to investigations into anti-aging conspiracies or secret chemical networks.



The online discussions also draw comparisons to experimental “young plasma” transfusion clinics that briefly gained attention in parts of the United States. Medical regulators, including U.S. health authorities, have warned that such procedures are unproven and not approved as legitimate anti-aging therapies.





Posts circulating online further reference the criminal cases of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell, suggesting broader hidden systems at play. While their cases exposed serious crimes involving sexual exploitation and trafficking, no credible investigations have produced evidence supporting claims of chemical harvesting for age reversal.





Child welfare organizations note that while hundreds of thousands of missing child reports are filed annually in some countries, the majority involve runaways or custody disputes, with most children located safely. Experts caution against conflating those statistics with unsupported theories circulating online.





Dermatologists and aging specialists point instead to more conventional explanations for why some public figures appear youthful into their later years. These include advanced cosmetic procedures, hormone treatments, skincare regimens, nutrition, fitness, and professional lighting and makeup techniques.

Media analysts say the resurgence of the adrenochrome narrative highlights how easily fictional elements can merge with real-world scandals in the digital age.





“Conspiracy theories often combine a kernel of truth with speculation and emotionally charged claims,” one communications researcher noted. “That blend makes them persuasive, even when scientific evidence is absent.”





As the debate continues online, experts emphasize the importance of relying on verified research and credible investigations rather than viral speculation.



