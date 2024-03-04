Viral couple travelling the world on motorcycle are beaten up and rap£d by seven men on getting to India

A viral travelvlog couple are in hospital after encountering a tragedy during their journey.

The couple set out on a quest to visit every country in the world on their motorcycles.

However, when they got to India, they were attacked.

The couple announced they were at the hospital because they had been beaten up and the woman had been gang raped by 7 men. Their belongings were also stolen.

Sharing a video from the hospital, they wrote: “Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone.

“Seven men have raped me, they have beaten us and robbed us, although not many things because what they wanted was to rape me.

“We are in the hospital with police. It happened tonight here in India.”