VIRAL STREET EXPERIMENT SPARKS DEBATE AFTER SOUTH AFRICAN WOMAN CHOOSES R100 OVER US$100 (AROUND R1,800)





A viral video has sparked widespread discussion on social media after a South African woman reportedly chose R100 instead of accepting a US$100 note, which is worth approximately R1,800 at current exchange rates.





The clip has triggered a heated debate online, with some viewers suggesting that many people may not recognize foreign currencies, while others argue that the incident highlights the importance of financial literacy and global awareness.





The video has attracted thousands of reactions, with South Africans divided over whether the decision was understandable or surprising.



💬 If someone offered you a choice between R100 and US$100 without explaining the value, which would you take? 🇿🇦💵