Vladimir Putin invited to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join United States President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” a body expected to oversee the demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, disclosed the development during a media briefing on Monday, saying the invitation was conveyed through diplomatic channels.

“President Putin has received an invitation to join this Board of Peace,” Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin is reviewing the proposal and awaiting further details from the US side. The White House has yet to comment on the matter as at press time.

Later on Monday, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry announced that President Alexander Lukashenko had also received an invitation to join the board. In a statement, the ministry said Minsk welcomed the gesture and appreciated being recognised as a country “ready to take on the noble responsibility of building a lasting peace and investing in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come.”

Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and has long faced international criticism over governance and human rights issues.

The Board of Peace, to be chaired by Trump, is described as a central pillar of a United Nations-backed American initiative aimed at rebuilding Gaza after two years of devastating conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

However, the proposal has already drawn criticism. Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee, warned that the body could overstep its mandate, stressing that the United Nations remains the primary institution responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

She said the legitimacy of international law and multilateral cooperation is more important than ever, despite acknowledged shortcomings within the UN system.

Trump has described the proposed body as the “greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled.” According to information released by various governments, the committee is expected to include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Israel has also been invited to join as a founding member, with an invitation extended to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or a designated representative. Other leaders reportedly invited include the presidents of Turkey, Argentina and Egypt, as well as the prime ministers of Hungary and India.

Details of the board’s composition have largely emerged through announcements by individual countries, rather than official statements from Washington.

According to a US official, members who contribute $1 billion will receive a permanent seat on the board, while those who do not will serve a three-year term. All funds raised are expected to be directed toward Gaza’s reconstruction, with assurances that the board will avoid excessive administrative costs.

Putin’s potential participation would mark a significant re-entry into high-level global engagement for the Russian leader, who has largely been sidelined from international cooperation since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia’s involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict has so far been limited, although Moscow has offered to mediate, citing its ties with both sides. Unlike many Western countries, Russia does not officially classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and senior Hamas officials visited Moscow shortly after the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The Kremlin has also hosted talks between rival Palestinian factions, and reports indicate that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Russia in the coming days.