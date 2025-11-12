Breaking news



Vodacom partners with Starlink to boost internet access across 25 African countries, excluding South Africa





Vodacom Group Ltd. has announced a major partnership with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring high-speed satellite internet to its African markets, in a move expected to revolutionize connectivity across the continent.





However, South Africa, Vodacom’s home base remains excluded from the rollout due to ongoing regulatory barriers.





The collaboration will see Vodacom integrate Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite network into its infrastructure to boost coverage and performance in remote areas where traditional mobile networks are difficult or costly to deploy.





Vodacom will also become an authorized reseller of Starlink services to businesses and enterprises, offering solutions such as backup connectivity and “unbreakable” internet for critical operations.





Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the deal aligns with the company’s Vision 2030 strategy to expand its customer base and bridge Africa’s digital divide. “Low Earth orbit satellite technology will help connect every African to the internet, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure is not feasible,” he said.





While Starlink operates in about 25 African countries, including new markets in Lesotho, Guinea-Bissau and Somalia, South Africa remains off the list due to Black Economic Empowerment laws requiring 30% local ownership for telecom license holders. Elon Musk has criticized the rules as “racist ownership laws,” though the country’s regulator, ICASA, insists Starlink has not applied for a license.





Communications Minister Solly Malatsi recently confirmed that government is reviewing thousands of public submissions on a policy proposal that could allow satellite firms to comply through social investment programs rather than direct equity transfer. “We are prioritizing it, you cannot sit on submissions,” Malatsi said.





The deal highlights both the promise and the complexity of expanding digital access across Africa. As Vodacom and Starlink move ahead in other markets, South Africa’s regulatory impasse leaves it watching from the sidelines, even as its neighbors move closer to univ