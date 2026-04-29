VOTING OUT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL SET ZAMBIA BACK BY 30 YEARS – UNIP





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The United National Independence Party (UNIP) has appealed to Zambians not to vote out President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 13, 2026 general elections, describing him as the only visionary leader upholding the legacy of Zambia’s founding president, Kenneth Kaunda.





UNIP President Henry Miyoba said removing President Hichilema from power would set Zambia back by 30 years, citing what he described as political immaturity in the current landscape.





Speaking during the commemoration of Kenneth Kaunda, Mr. Miyoba commended the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) for efforts to improve the welfare of freedom fighters, revamp Mulungushi Textiles, and drive progress in the mining sector.





He further pledged UNIP’s commitment to ensuring that President Hichilema is re-elected





Meanwhile, Party National Chairperson, Captain Robert Mukengami (Retired), called for unity and love among members, dismissing reports of factions and maintaining that the party’s legal leadership remains under President Miyoba, alongside Vice Chairperson John Sandwe.

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