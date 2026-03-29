Breaking News : VP JD Vance: U.S. Has Achieved “Most” Possibly “All” — Military Objectives in Iran; Operations to Continue Briefly Before “We’re Out of There Soon”





In a candid interview released Friday with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that Washington has already accomplished the “gross majority” of its military objectives against Iran, adding that one could make a strong argument that “all” objectives have now been met.





Vance emphasized that President Donald Trump will maintain operations “for a little while longer” to ensure Iran is neutralized for the long term preventing any rapid rebuilding of nuclear capabilities or regional threats but made clear the U.S. has **no intention of a prolonged presence.





“We’re taking care of business. We’re going to be out of there soon,” Vance said. “We are not interested in being in Iran a year down the road or two years down the road.” He also noted that gas and fuel prices, temporarily impacted by the conflict, are expected to decline once the mission concludes.





Source: Direct quotes from Vice President JD Vance’s interview on The Benny Show* (March 28, 2026), as reported by The New York Post, Iran International, Rudaw, Haaretz, and multiple international outlets