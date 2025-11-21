A vulnerable British woman was found buried in a shallow grave after reportedly asking for “a violent de@th”

Sonia Exelby, 32, who had a history of mental health problems, flew to Florida after arranging to meet “online individuals who would be willing to k!ll her violently,” according to a police affidavit.

Dwain Hall, 53, was arrested on charges of first-degree murd£r and kidnapping after the victim’s remains were found in a shallow grave in Marion County, Florida.

Fears for the well-being of Ms Exelby were heightened after she missed her flight home.

Her body was discovered on Friday, October 17 by officers.

Despite declaring her wish to be k!lled, police fear she was being threatened and “controlled” before being stabbed to de@th.

According to police, she sent a message to a friend about Hall, seemingly having second thoughts.

She wrote: “He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him. I was questioning it last night. I can’t k!ll anyone.”

The police affidavit said this message showed “Hall was controlling her, that she was afraid, and had made a mistake”.

“The remains were determined to be those of the missing woman from England and further examination revealed that her de@th was ruled a homicide,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said.

The affidavit said Exelby made contact with Americans in the hope of travelling to the US and being k!lled last year. However, she was prevented.

Evidence allegedly left on her laptop showed she became su!cidal again and wanted to travel “to be possibly s£xually abused, tortured, and murd£red by unknown individuals living in the United States.”

Police said Hall and Exelby met at an Airbnb property on October 10 and had s£x.

Hall then allegedly made a video of Ms Exelby in which she was covered in bruises and made to answer disclaimer questions about her wish to be k!lled. It was deleted but police managed to retrieve it.

“Throughout the conversation Exelby is subdued, rarely looks up towards the camera where Hall would be positioned, becomes visibly upset with tears in her eyes, exhales deeply, swallows hard, and very hesitant to answer Hall’s questions,” the affidavit says.

The police affidavit said this message showed :Hall was controlling her, that she was afraid, and had made a mistake.”

Her boyfriend, Stevie Hunt, had shared a desperate plea for information last month, saying Sonia was “vulnerable” and struggling with mental health.

He believed she flew to Florida to meet someone, putting herself in an “extremely vulnerable situation.”

Hall was identified as a suspect after police traced him to a bank account that allegedly attempted to transfer money from Ms Exelby’s bank several times since her death.

In a voluntary interview, Hall claimed that an unknown woman was begging for help by the roadside when her cards were declined.

He insisted he didn’t know Ms Exelby before admitting that he had s£x with her several times and debated her desire to have someone k!ll her, according to the document.

“Hall knew Exelby suffered from severe mental illness and was su!cidal. He claimed that he wanted to help Exelby and did not want her to di£ but his actions show differently,” the police affidavit said.

“This type of violent crime and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in our state — those who commit such heinous crimes will be held fully accountable,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Our officers are liaising with U.S. authorities to assist their ongoing investigation, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement where she is believed to have travelled to, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) to provide support for Sonia’s family in the U.K.”