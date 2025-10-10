‎

‎UMODZI KUM’MAWA CRITICIZES TONSE ALLIANCE CHAIRPERSON GIVEN LUBINDA FOR REPORTING ZUMANI ZIMBA TO THE POLICE.



The KUM’MAWA Development Coalition, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, has expressed disappointment over the decision by Tonse Alliance Chairperson Given Lubinda to report Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba to the police for alleged identity theft and harassment.



‎Coalition Spokesperson Chanoda Ngwira says the move contradicts the Tonse Alliance’s stated commitment to reconciliation and unity among its members.



‎Mr. Ngwira notes that reporting a colleague to the authorities demonstrates a lack of political maturity and understanding of the broader political landscape.

‎He adds that rather than fostering cooperation and dialogue, Mr. Lubinda’s actions have escalated minor disagreements into serious confrontations, which can undermine efforts to strengthen the alliance.

